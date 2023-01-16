 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Unbearable update for 16 January 2023

Fixes in save and equipment.

Share · View all patches · Build 10334444 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

-Now the equipped weapon will be saved to the player as a partner. This to give continuity to the game and not interrupt the game experience having to re-equip weapons when loading the game.

-Your partner's AI will now automatically reload when equipping a weapon.

-Improved enemy AI that made enemies not get close enough to hit.

-Fixed the error that did not allow closing documents correctly, in addition to adding new keys to close them.

-Fixed the bug that allowed your partner to push some objects twice.

-Fixed the error that allowed to start a new game with the objects of the previous game.

Changed files in this update

Depot 1990061
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link