Fixes in save and equipment.

-Now the equipped weapon will be saved to the player as a partner. This to give continuity to the game and not interrupt the game experience having to re-equip weapons when loading the game.
-Your partner's AI will now automatically reload when equipping a weapon.
-Improved enemy AI that made enemies not get close enough to hit.
-Fixed the error that did not allow closing documents correctly, in addition to adding new keys to close them.
-Fixed the bug that allowed your partner to push some objects twice.
-Fixed the error that allowed to start a new game with the objects of the previous game.
Changed files in this update