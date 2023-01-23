New Levels and some fixes!

Greetings rescue squad!
While we are hard at work with the most requested features, this smaller update contains the following content and fixes:
-
Two new levels, selectable via ‘Load Mission’ submenu from ‘Play game’ if you already finished level Day 86.
- Day 89 - Security breach
- Day 92 - Disclosured
-
Gamepad input further improved.
-
Added keys to improve terminal and inventory navigation.
-
Throwable rope now works like the other tools by using it with LMB/RT after selection.
-
Fixed a crucial bug that crashes the game on loading if there was a zip-line mounted somewhere in the level.
-
Some smaller tweaks and fixes.
-
Fixed Direct X 11 rendering bugs.
Stay peeled for further updates in the near-ish future, until then: Happy exploring!
Team Cogwheel Software & Daedalic Entertainment
