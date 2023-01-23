 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Hidden Deep update for 23 January 2023

New Levels and some fixes!

Share · View all patches · Build 10334429 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Greetings rescue squad!

While we are hard at work with the most requested features, this smaller update contains the following content and fixes:

  • Two new levels, selectable via ‘Load Mission’ submenu from ‘Play game’ if you already finished level Day 86.

    • Day 89 - Security breach
    • Day 92 - Disclosured

  • Gamepad input further improved.

  • Added keys to improve terminal and inventory navigation.

  • Throwable rope now works like the other tools by using it with LMB/RT after selection.

  • Fixed a crucial bug that crashes the game on loading if there was a zip-line mounted somewhere in the level.

  • Some smaller tweaks and fixes.

  • Fixed Direct X 11 rendering bugs.

Stay peeled for further updates in the near-ish future, until then: Happy exploring!

Team Cogwheel Software & Daedalic Entertainment

Changed files in this update

Hidden Deep win Depot 976891
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link