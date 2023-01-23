New Levels and some fixes!

Share · View all patches · Build 10334429 · Last edited 23 January 2023 – 15:46:09 UTC by Wendy

Greetings rescue squad!

While we are hard at work with the most requested features, this smaller update contains the following content and fixes:

Two new levels, selectable via ‘Load Mission’ submenu from ‘Play game’ if you already finished level Day 86. Day 89 - Security breach Day 92 - Disclosured

Gamepad input further improved.

Added keys to improve terminal and inventory navigation.

Throwable rope now works like the other tools by using it with LMB/RT after selection.

Fixed a crucial bug that crashes the game on loading if there was a zip-line mounted somewhere in the level.

Some smaller tweaks and fixes.

Fixed Direct X 11 rendering bugs.

Stay peeled for further updates in the near-ish future, until then: Happy exploring!

Team Cogwheel Software & Daedalic Entertainment