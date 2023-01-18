Patch Notes 1.0.2 - Ship Of Fools

Hey Fools! Developer Daniel here to bring you good news and a new update for Ship of Fools on Steam!

First of all, in the name of the whole Fika team, we want to thank each and every one of you for the amazing response we received since the release of the game. This is our first project and we are amazed to see how much you guys are enjoying what we’ve made and how Ship of Fools impacted people’s lives. We took the time to gather your thoughts and feedback to bring you a first balance and bug-fixing update that increases the quality of life and the overall stability of the game.

This update does not bring any new content, but know that we are well aware that you guys want more of Ship of Fools and that it needs a few more challenges. Stay tuned with us to see what lurks beneath the Everlasting Storm’s thick clouds…

Bug Fixing:

Fixed issue causing some achievements to never unlock

Fixed enemy kills achievements meter on steam not displaying player progress

Fixed inflated Puffy dealing no damage when exploding

Fixed the issue causing The Dark Storm curse to not update the storm counter for the guest in an online game

Fixed issue disabling Betty’s rage mode ability in an online game

Fixed trinkets shown in both inventories when players equip them at the same time in an online game

Fixed issue causing Eye of the Storm to never reappear after vanishing thus soft-locking the players

Fixed issue causing Eye of the Storm to sometimes place curses on previously placed ones

Fixed credits volume not affected by sound preferences

Fixed issue where game state could not be saved when buying upgrades (Thanks to discord user @Maximilien(Gringan) for reporting it)

Fixed warrior statuette item could reload disabled cannons by The Dark Cannon curse (Thanks to discord user @HappyReaper for reporting it)

Quality of life:

Access options from Pause menu

Unlock the sentry cannon in the armoury when Rust is saved making it upgradable in the early game

Multiple tutorial improvements making it easier for new players to pick up the game

Exploit removed:

Removed player ability to keep an item in their hands while travelling to a new destination

Removed player's ability to overcharge the Grapeshot or the Powershot cannon in an online game

Fixed reflected harpoons being able to unsocket artifacts without disabling their abilities making it possible to apply the same artifact ability multiple times (Thanks to discord user @RealGoose for reporting it)

Balancing:

Increase Lotte ammo regeneration time

Decrease Shellbie bonus stats given to loaded mags

Reduce Assault, Grapeshot, Powershot and Double Barrel cannon fire rate

Increased Sentry cannon fire rate

Increased chance of multiple flyers initiating an attack at the same time when playing coop

Reduce Buzzers, Floaters and Beakaneers attack delay

Reduce minimum spider enemy jump delay

Reduce Seablade damage

Reduce Maracas Duet damage

Reduce Phasing Clarinet damage

Reduce Resonating harp damage

Reduce The Pearls capacity bonus

Reduce The Shell damage bonus

Light Purse now gives up to 10 bonus damage

Reduce Light Spring fire rate and magazine capacity bonus

Reduce Light Powder damage and projectile speed bonus

Increase Crystal Ball magazine capacity

Increase Rage mode active time

Reduce cash point multiplier given at the end of a run

Reduce fire spreading time on deck when playing coop

Increase Heads total HP

Increase Heads damage needed to submerge its body parts

Increase Eye of the Storm HP

