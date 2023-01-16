Planetary events, more base control and more is officially out!

Hey Gamers 👋

Another small piece has been added to our game, and we can now announce the official January release! 🎉 Step by step, we are developing the various points we have added to our roadmap thanks to your invaluable suggestions. You can find the latter in the loading screen of Roboplant and soon on our website as well.

As we had already anticipated, this release includes a fantastic addition that we hope will make your games more challenging. If you have already tested the preview of this new branch, you know what we are talking about. If you are curious about what this new update has in store, read below!

ATTENTION! Planetary events are coming ⛈️



This is definitely the most important feature of this release. We wanted the game to become more interesting and demanding and decided to add an extra level of difficulty. Depending on the planet you are on, at some point in the game there will be a planetary event that will put your business at risk. You will have to keep an eye on your hydroponic machinery and especially your little robots that will need extra help.

Unleash your creativity, build more freely



There’s no more need to build rooms connected to corridors! Isn’t it fantastic? Choose a room and add it wherever you want. And if you want to connect to another room through a corridor you can, but it is not mandatory anymore.

Enjoy moving around the game with new camera controls

We have improved camera controls so players can move around more fluidly. You can now rotate the view (mouse middle click) and pan (right click).

Smarter workers that never get stocks - or at least try not to!

One of the problems in Roboplant was that robots could get stuck and there was not much to do. We tried to make them smarter to avoid this kind of situation. If by chance one of the robots crashes, a notification will warn you.

Better, fewer notifications

We reduced the number of boring notifications so that when you get one, you know it’s essential. Also, we added a new icon on the notifications: if you click on it, it brings you to the target!

Improved performances

This is a work in progress but we managed to reduce the workload on the CPU and GPU so it should be faster on lower-end pcs. The road is still long, we have seen some limitations for some GPUs but we are planning some more improvements in the February release.

Balancing

We increased the day duration since it was pretty short. We also balanced the profits of each plant and increased some construction and worker costs. It should be more of a challenge now. You now have to research the small storage locker to unlock it.

Improving the experience

We did several changes to improve the experience: the producers will show you exactly which resource is actually missing in a billboard; Going back from any panel will bring you precisely where you were before; We made more clear what is the impact of having workers unhappy or untrained in your production line.

Sperimental Linux support

We added support for Linux, it’s still experimental but we haven’t encountered any functional problems. The main concern is that on some machines it doesn’t recognize the drivers properly. Let us know if you encounter any weird glitch.

Analytics - A way to improve the game

Analytics is not mandatory and it’s totally up to you but if you opt-in you can give us a huge help. With data, we only track how Roboplant is played so that we can improve the gaming experience and we can also give out free content! Cool, isn’t it? 😀

Please, as usual, let us know what you think! You can write to us in-game, on the Steam forum, on the Rebelpug forum, or on Discord!

Enjoy the new features! And see you soon!!!