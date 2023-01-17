 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Coralina update for 17 January 2023

SMALL PATCH - 01/16

Share · View all patches · Build 10334355 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed an error that caused a soft-lock in the train section;
  • Fixed some minor spelling mistakes in the Brazilian Portuguese version;
  • Added colored version of one of the arts in the ending;
  • Added back the text mentioning Chapter 2.

Changed files in this update

Depot 2246121
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link