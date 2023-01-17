SMALL PATCH - 01/16

- Fixed an error that caused a soft-lock in the train section;
- Fixed some minor spelling mistakes in the Brazilian Portuguese version;
- Added colored version of one of the arts in the ending;
- Added back the text mentioning Chapter 2.
Coralina update for 17 January 2023
