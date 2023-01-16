Patch Update 35.5

Howdy Folks!
Here is another small patch update to address a few reported issues. Thanks for the feedback and reports! :)
- Pressing escape will now end construction placement mode
- Fixed: Colonist schedule type buttons overlapping
- Fixed: Game crash if loading game while an object is in placement mode
- Fixed: Equipment attribute effects being applied multiple times after loading a save game in some instances
- Fixed: Storage expander equipment being applied incorrectly in some instances
- Fixed: Visual effect for very damaged machines showing at the bottom left corner of map after loading a save game
Changed files in this update