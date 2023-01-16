 Skip to content

Mercury Fallen update for 16 January 2023

Patch Update 35.5

Patch Update 35.5

Howdy Folks!

Here is another small patch update to address a few reported issues. Thanks for the feedback and reports! :)

  • Pressing escape will now end construction placement mode
  • Fixed: Colonist schedule type buttons overlapping
  • Fixed: Game crash if loading game while an object is in placement mode
  • Fixed: Equipment attribute effects being applied multiple times after loading a save game in some instances
  • Fixed: Storage expander equipment being applied incorrectly in some instances
  • Fixed: Visual effect for very damaged machines showing at the bottom left corner of map after loading a save game

