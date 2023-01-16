Test Branch Update! (Beta 8.3.6)

Changelog
Here's the changelog for the latest test build available right now on the test branch (check out the next chapter to try it).
Improvements
- Don't reset the FoV when switching to the "Free" replay camera
- Hide obstacles between the camera and dead characters
- Improved the UI
- Updated translations
Fixes
- Fixed exfiltration and escort out mission generation
- Fixed setup items being interactable when the skill panel is displayed
- Fixed the displayed grenade names
Reminder: switching to the test branch
In the Steam client, right-click on the game from your library and select "Properties".
Select the "BETAS" tab.
Select the "test" branch listed in the dropdown menu under "Select the beta you would like to opt into".
The game then should automatically update to the test version.
To switch back to the public branch, just select "None" in the betas dropdown.
Changed depots in test branch