Test Branch Update! (Beta 8.3.6)

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Changelog

Here's the changelog for the latest test build available right now on the test branch (check out the next chapter to try it).

Improvements

Don't reset the FoV when switching to the "Free" replay camera

Hide obstacles between the camera and dead characters

Improved the UI

Updated translations

Fixes

Fixed exfiltration and escort out mission generation

Fixed setup items being interactable when the skill panel is displayed

Fixed the displayed grenade names

Reminder: switching to the test branch

In the Steam client, right-click on the game from your library and select "Properties".

Select the "BETAS" tab.

Select the "test" branch listed in the dropdown menu under "Select the beta you would like to opt into".

The game then should automatically update to the test version.

To switch back to the public branch, just select "None" in the betas dropdown.