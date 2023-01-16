Out of the Abyss

Hello sea-mayors!

Well, the launch of Aquatico is a couple of days behind us now and it's time for the first recap.

Clearly a lot of you like what we've made and we're thrilled that is the case, but let's not kid ourselves; there are obviously features and segments that aren't to your liking. We hear You. We've read all the reviews (both positive and negative), we're active on the forum and on our discord server, meticulously writing down all the good and the bad, any problem that you face etc..

For starters, we'll focus on the technical issues to resolve those first. Optimization, especially late-game is in focus as well. But we won't stop there naturally. We have an obligation to everyone who bought the game, who gave us their trust to get Aquatico into the best shape possible. We can't and won't promise we'll do everything You noted for us (that would be unrealistic), but we will do our best to get as much done.

In general(!), issues were noted in all three segments of the game: early, mid and late-game. After the initial technical issues are resolved, we'll get to work on these, firstly the early-game and then move onward. One of the elements noted frequently is that there is no end goal and we want to assure You all that we've heard that as well and taken it to heart. We'll come out with a more detailed plan ASAP.

One additional thing of note: the items noted in our recently released Roadmap will NOT be abandoned, but please allow us to shuffle the deck a bit. There are more important things to handle before we get to meteor hits and earthquakes ;).

We'd like to thank everyone once again for being with us here. And on that note, let's finish this announcement off with a changelog for today's update:

Change-log

UPDATED: Pirates attack event variables changed giving it far higher probability of happening

ADDED: Autosave backup for last created autosave

FIXED: Maintenance depot now correctly includes all pipeline sockets after extended range upgrade

FIXED: Buildings overview panel now correctly shows farms, orchards, cages and greenhouse

FIXED: Setting cap on resources in stock panel now works as intended

FIXED: Unrecognized HOTAS devices don't impact game performance anymore

FIXED: Warehouse bug with saves from previous version now eliminated, giving it normal capacity

OPTIMIZATION: Pipeline system now works significantly more efficient in later stages of the game and causes around 40% less slowdowns

Stay successful!