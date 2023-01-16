Correct some copywriting errors, typos, etc.
BUG Residents can't deliver wine to crates, racks, trading desks
Tombstone preservation time changed to 10 years
Increase the priority of picking up gold and silver on the ground
The animal dropped by the BUG event did not unlock the feeding of the corresponding animal in time
BUG The giant tree is cut to the last point, so it will not be cut
Fix the problem that the cloud archive cannot be started due to an error in the cloud archive
领地：种田与征战 update for 16 January 2023
Bug Fix
