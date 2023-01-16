Correct some copywriting errors, typos, etc.

BUG Residents can't deliver wine to crates, racks, trading desks

Tombstone preservation time changed to 10 years

Increase the priority of picking up gold and silver on the ground

The animal dropped by the BUG event did not unlock the feeding of the corresponding animal in time

BUG The giant tree is cut to the last point, so it will not be cut

Fix the problem that the cloud archive cannot be started due to an error in the cloud archive