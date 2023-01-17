Share · View all patches · Build 10334194 · Last edited 17 January 2023 – 14:59:11 UTC by Wendy

Hello Builders!

Check our new bundle WW2 Rebuilder and House Builder

Already got House Builder?? Get WW2 Rebuilder cheaper then.

WW2 Rebuilder + House Builder Bundle includes:

WW2 Rebuilder

House Builder

WW2 Rebuilder - World War 2 Rebuilder is a unique immersive storytelling simulation game where you build houses, flip squares, and repair and renovate destroyed European Cities. Become a Builder of a WW2 Aftermath World!

House Builder - Become a one-man construction crew! Travel around the world and through the ages to build iconic designs! Beware unpleasant temperatures and dangerous fauna!

Have a great time playing!

FreeMind