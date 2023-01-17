 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

House Builder update for 17 January 2023

WW2 Rebuilder and House Builder

Share · View all patches · Build 10334194 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
Hello Builders!

Check our new bundle WW2 Rebuilder and House Builder

[url=https://store.steampowered.com/bundle/28318/WW2_Rebuilder__House_Builder/]![](https://cdn.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/steamcommunity/public/images/clans/37624373/e35b93c59b718d8784dbca77f9287d62c9c3c46d.jpg)
[/url]
Already got House Builder?? Get WW2 Rebuilder cheaper then.

https://store.steampowered.com/bundle/28318/WW2_Rebuilder__House_Builder/

WW2 Rebuilder + House Builder Bundle includes:

  • WW2 Rebuilder
  • House Builder

WW2 Rebuilder - World War 2 Rebuilder is a unique immersive storytelling simulation game where you build houses, flip squares, and repair and renovate destroyed European Cities. Become a Builder of a WW2 Aftermath World!

House Builder - Become a one-man construction crew! Travel around the world and through the ages to build iconic designs! Beware unpleasant temperatures and dangerous fauna!

Just to let you know, we have just launched Forest Ranger Simulator Kickstarter. Check it out (click on the banner):

Have a great time playing!
FreeMind

Changed files in this update

House Builder Depot 1244631
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link