Mischievous Monday #23

Welcome back wretched. :]

A new class has been added called the Beast Whisperer. He's basically a beast version of the Doll Maker, so you can raise a variety of the meanies that once pounded you so painfully, such as ratties, gnoblins, slimes, warbles, cyclops, ogres, etc. They also each have upgraded forms, from building an Electro Totem for your Ratties, right up to raising a Gnoblin Snake Wyrn or Dryad Elden Tree. There's the usual 5 achievements for him.

A new hub character has been added called Fabellia. She'll sell you hats for if you can't be bothered to collect them yourself and cloaks which is now the only way of getting them. 8 new hats have been added and 16 new cloaks. There's also a Catwalk Lavish Cloaks achievement for grabbing all the cloaks.

The Doll Maker's waxraise items now behave more like regular boneraise items in that they now show up in the Compendium's Necromancy and need to be first discovered. They also now fully work with the Creative Plaything and Giga Banishments. In the case of Creative Plaything to keep things simple all classes use the same menu so for example the Doll Maker can start with regular minions if you want to test stuff out.

Some misc stuff...

Added a HUD Type to the Visibility settings which adjusts what info is shown (eg can remove time, max health, etc).

Minion attacks will now abide by the Ghostly Minions setting so can be made transparent.

Compendium - Necromancy: Added help tips for various locked items (eg Mighty/Mega Meldus, Bro, Barrow, Wax).

And some bug fixes...

Mausoleum Awakening Hub: When choosing the Unsanctified Crypt map the Hero Soul meta bonus was saying +10 (instead of +9).

Mausoleum Awakening Hub - Goblusious: The gold coin meta was showing when the wrong option was highlighted.

Creative Plaything: Tangler minions were creating Hearts and Roots before the start of play.

Creative Plaything: When in the Starting Legion menus, opening and closing the Escape Menu would softlock you.

The Clashful Cards menu wasn't working with Mouse Support.

Doll Maker class: You wouldn't be offered more than 3 Lord of the Land or High Wizard.

The new class took me rather longer than I thought getting it all in, playtested, bug fixed, and balanced, so not too many other stuff this week. I'm planning on doing a Bits & Bobs update next Monday to plow through that big old to-do list of various odd and ends, so let me know in the forum if there's any little ideas you'd like to squeeze in for next week.

Enjoy! :]