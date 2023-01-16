 Skip to content

The Otherwilde update for 16 January 2023

2.1.6

Share · View all patches · Build 10334177 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

-Hotfix for empty storage containers on load
-Changed Alchemical Cauldron building requirements to remove water jars. Those may come back later, but they're uneccessarily difficult for now.
-Updated some static meshes that had placeholders.

