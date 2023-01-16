 Skip to content

Walk with the Living 2 update for 16 January 2023

Apologies for back-to-back updates, but Craig Stern just played through the first few chapters, and I wanted to quickly push out fixes to some bugs he encountered. Thanks to him for his playthrough and his quite nice dramatic reading of the first few chapters! :)

What's in this update?
-Fixed some missing enemy portraits in Chapter 2 at the siblings' home
-Fixed "Fang" weapon remaining in Deirdre's inventory if she finishes Chapter 2 with it
-Buffed Deirdre's stat bonuses when transformed
-Fixed ally units in Chapter 3 keeping dropped loot

What's next?
-Better controller support (currently, both the first and second game use DirectInput which supports some controllers better than others; however, there are options for controller input directly through Steam that I'm exploring)
-Ability to view item info when on the loot screen
-Everything mentioned in yesterday's update

Thanks for your continued support!

Yours,
CB

