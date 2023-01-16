 Skip to content

Bear's Restaurant update for 16 January 2023

Fixed crashes after watching the ending

Share · View all patches · Build 10333965 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Bugs were reported on SteamDeck that crashes after the first ending. We fixed the crash. Please let us know if you're still having any trouble. We'll fix them asap! We will make sure to check the threads every day this week. Thank you very much for your patience and thank you very much for players who helped us investigating the problem.

Changed files in this update

Bear's Restaurant Depot Depot 1687552
  • Loading history…
Bear's Restaurant Depot Depot 1687553
  • Loading history…
