Bugs were reported on SteamDeck that crashes after the first ending. We fixed the crash. Please let us know if you're still having any trouble. We'll fix them asap! We will make sure to check the threads every day this week. Thank you very much for your patience and thank you very much for players who helped us investigating the problem.
Bear's Restaurant update for 16 January 2023
Fixed crashes after watching the ending
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Bear's Restaurant Depot Depot 1687552
- Loading history…
Bear's Restaurant Depot Depot 1687553
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update