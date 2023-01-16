Fixes for Pawsome Update

Fixed designs not being unlocked in clothing designer

Fixed animals regaining hats after removing hat and reloading the game

Fixed not being able to select some design sliders with controller

Fixed bug with Owl Club quest that caused player to become stuck

Fixed update popup not closing when button is pressed

Fixed owl and chicken making crow sounds

Fixed one of the clothing tops being unobtainable, now available in clothing store

Fixed spoon catapults not working in some recipes

Fixed bagel stretching taking much longer than intended when fps is high

Fixed scritches minigame being uncontrollable when you have an animal on your head

Fixed crashes that happen on Switch and some computers

Made cat scritches indicator easier to see on low graphics settings

Added keyboard controls to new color picker

Fixed boba balloon being able to get stuck in cups

There were some urgent bugs to fix, so they took priority over the mac version. The mac version is still being worked on and once it's done it will release with all the fixes included