Fixes for Pawsome Update

- Fixed designs not being unlocked in clothing designer
- Fixed animals regaining hats after removing hat and reloading the game
- Fixed not being able to select some design sliders with controller
- Fixed bug with Owl Club quest that caused player to become stuck
- Fixed update popup not closing when button is pressed
- Fixed owl and chicken making crow sounds
- Fixed one of the clothing tops being unobtainable, now available in clothing store
- Fixed spoon catapults not working in some recipes
- Fixed bagel stretching taking much longer than intended when fps is high
- Fixed scritches minigame being uncontrollable when you have an animal on your head
- Fixed crashes that happen on Switch and some computers
- Made cat scritches indicator easier to see on low graphics settings
- Added keyboard controls to new color picker
- Fixed boba balloon being able to get stuck in cups
There were some urgent bugs to fix, so they took priority over the mac version. The mac version is still being worked on and once it's done it will release with all the fixes included
Changed files in this update