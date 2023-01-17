 Skip to content

Dual Universe update for 17 January 2023

Dual Universe - Release 1.2.6

Build 10333919 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello Noveans,

We've deployed a new hotfix. Dual Universe is now in version 1.2.6.
Changes are below:

Bug Fixes
  • Fixed bug related to inactive territories that prevented starting mining units or calibrating them.
  • Applying a sort, after having applied a filter in the DSAT panel, was nullifying the filter effect until filters are applied again.
Known Issues
  • [Lua] The industry getInfo function field, schematicsRemaining, does not return a value until you request an acquisition from the schematic bank.
  • [Gunnery Tutorial] With the new tactical map, there are some inconsistencies in the Gunnery Tutorial. The tutorial still works, but the steps that describe the periscope (now replaced by the tactical map) are out of date.
  • We are aware of an issue where surface ore that should spawn at the end of calibration in fact does not spawn correctly, we are currently investigating the issue.

We continue the work on fixing and improving the game thanks to your feedback.
Thank you very much for your support!

