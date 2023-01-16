Seasons Rewards! New Ships Powers!

Seasons

From now on, each month, the Season ranking will be reset. And a reward will be gained based on your rank.

You can see the rewards available in the leaderboard.

Ship Powers

Each ship now has a special ability when used. Ship stats have been adjusted to balance them based on their new ability.

Essentiel

Always 15% chance of rare/mythic, even when losing a match (instead of 10%)

Big bird

Garanteed rare or mythic for the last card

Hyperion

When you get a common for a victory, gain 1 fuel. (Max +5)

rwfighter / zartes / burterfly

x4 the chance to get breach cards instead of x2

terranova / tobai / taurus

When you get a common for a victory, increase your radar by 5.

longhorn / fleeem / grider

Garanteed rare or mythic for the last card

Balance

Meydan 5-5 -> 5-4

RC-02 2-3 -> 2-4

Jinuiz 3-4 -> 3-5

Air 2-1 -> 3-1

Redmint 4-4 -> 4-5

Spark 7-4 -> 7-3

Mazelle Headshot attack cost 2 -> 0

Sin Fargmented Attack replaced by Security

Doc 2-3 -> 2-4

Marc 3-6 -> 3-5

Raamah 5-5 -> 5-4

Octok Security -> Confidence : Security

Spell durations do not stack anymore. For example if you cast Paralysis with Fataa (1 turn), and then cast it again on the same target with Jackset (2 turns), the duration would be 2 turns instead of 3.

Also if you cast Paralysis each turn with Neith on the same target, the duration will reset to 2 instead of stacking.

Spell values still stack (surf or attack, ex: rocal + luna + frenzy)

Bugs

Fragmented attack would trigger when attacks are equal, it should not and now it works like indicated on the text.

Voois ability would not trigger when he stays alive (because of Invulnerable or Armored), this is fixed and his ability can now be used even when surviving.