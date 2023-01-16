Seasons Rewards! New Ships Powers!

Seasons
From now on, each month, the Season ranking will be reset. And a reward will be gained based on your rank.
You can see the rewards available in the leaderboard.
Ship Powers
Each ship now has a special ability when used. Ship stats have been adjusted to balance them based on their new ability.
Essentiel
Always 15% chance of rare/mythic, even when losing a match (instead of 10%)
Big bird
Garanteed rare or mythic for the last card
Hyperion
When you get a common for a victory, gain 1 fuel. (Max +5)
rwfighter / zartes / burterfly
x4 the chance to get breach cards instead of x2
terranova / tobai / taurus
When you get a common for a victory, increase your radar by 5.
longhorn / fleeem / grider
Garanteed rare or mythic for the last card
Balance
Meydan 5-5 -> 5-4
RC-02 2-3 -> 2-4
Jinuiz 3-4 -> 3-5
Air 2-1 -> 3-1
Redmint 4-4 -> 4-5
Spark 7-4 -> 7-3
Mazelle Headshot attack cost 2 -> 0
Sin Fargmented Attack replaced by Security
Doc 2-3 -> 2-4
Marc 3-6 -> 3-5
Raamah 5-5 -> 5-4
Octok Security -> Confidence : Security
Spell durations do not stack anymore. For example if you cast Paralysis with Fataa (1 turn), and then cast it again on the same target with Jackset (2 turns), the duration would be 2 turns instead of 3.
Also if you cast Paralysis each turn with Neith on the same target, the duration will reset to 2 instead of stacking.
Spell values still stack (surf or attack, ex: rocal + luna + frenzy)
Bugs
Fragmented attack would trigger when attacks are equal, it should not and now it works like indicated on the text.
Voois ability would not trigger when he stays alive (because of Invulnerable or Armored), this is fixed and his ability can now be used even when surviving.
