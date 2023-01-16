 Skip to content

Arcane Wilds update for 16 January 2023

Update 0.4.2

16 January 2023

Update 0.4.2 brings an improved mission faction selection, completely revamped tooltips and improved networking stability together with a ping display for all clients in the lobby.

Patch Notes:

Menu:

  • Improved mission faction selection

User Interface:

  • Restructured and more detailed tooltips
  • Network ping is shown in lobby for all clients
  • Lobby keeps updating also when the game is already running
  • Alt modifier key is no longer stuck after switching back into the game

Stability:

  • Improved networking stability for players with bad ping

