Update 0.4.2 brings an improved mission faction selection, completely revamped tooltips and improved networking stability together with a ping display for all clients in the lobby.
Patch Notes:
Menu:
- Improved mission faction selection
User Interface:
- Restructured and more detailed tooltips
- Network ping is shown in lobby for all clients
- Lobby keeps updating also when the game is already running
- Alt modifier key is no longer stuck after switching back into the game
Stability:
- Improved networking stability for players with bad ping
