Update 16 Jan 2023

Lots of updates here. Probably going to let this bed in for a bit before the next release.

Remove version numbering information from the main game screen, Still available on title screen. This is no longer needed since the migration from a MMO.

Removed the Crash prevention system, I believe this again doesn't fit with the single player aspect of the game and was originally designed to save you from server faults. However not that there isn't a fixed server its mechanisms for recovering lost ships is actually corrupting good data.

Removed the network throttle system, Again a holdover from the MMO days to help fix any client side lagging which I think may cause problems in the now zero latency system.

Fixed various text issues for item descriptions and skills.

Technology units / Missiles and torps are now shown on the database, However as there isn't a single point of comparison I just show the raw variables / commands that the item has.

XP has been reduced by 33%.

The Hide Hud option Keypad 0 now hides allot more of the Hud rather than just the left and right panels.

Highlight items text, You can now select if you want the text to be in the box, to the right of the box or blank. This data is normally duplicated in the bottom right panel.