For some unknown reason, while testing something different, I think I turned off the enemy mechanics. They were not detecting the player, nor attacking him.
So I am uploading another updated build. So sorry for the inconvenience.
This time I played the whole level from start to finish (not that I was able to "end" it, in the sense of game ends), and now there is no problem. Also the fall detector is fixed.
Adventures of Red & Carmine update for 16 January 2023
Previous Build had a Problem
