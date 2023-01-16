V.1.0.17 - Tournament Bug & Skill effect/Description Fixed

Hi Travelers,

Update v.1.0.17 is out now.

It's a patch that mainly fixed [UI of the tournament stuck issue] [the team members left bug] [optimization of skill effect/description] in the DLC release patch.

We also noticed that some players might meet some skill reset doubts. Due to using 2 sets of skill config between DLC1 and Base game. the original MOD that uses the main body skill configuration cannot For normal reading, you can first try to close DLC1 and load the archive. If you still have problems, you can leave a comment and give us the name of the MOD, and we will deal with it step by step.

We will continue to make optimization and fix inthese days. If you meet bugs in the course of play, you can leave a comment below or join our Discord channels. We will quickly look into and try fixing them in future updates!

[Patchnote]

Fixed a bug where the Tournament UI gets stuck abnormally in some cases

Fixed a bug that cause NPC to leave the team unfunctionally due to the opening of the tournament

Fixed a translation issue that the skill name was not functionally displayed

Fixed a bug when click the save button in the settings menu would trigger CN language (android)

Fixed skill - [Gear Procurement] now the resource could be functionally reduced consumption

Fixed skill - [Song of Battle] passive effect now is functionally can increase both ATK and MAG power

Fixed skill - [Dance of Swords], previously was to launch unlimited flying knives. Now is up to 6.

Fixed skill - [Gold Marker] skill now can functionally hit the enemy

Fixed a bug that the special effect of [Battlefield Wealth] skill was missing animation

Fixed a bug that the [Spinning White Blade] skill did not have the knock back effect

Fixed a bug that the number of skill [rock popets] in Lv. 2-3 doesn't match the skill description

Fixed a bug that the [alchemy potion] can be used abnormally

Fixed a bug that skill [Cosmic Rift] there is no obvious dizzy effect applied after casting

Fixed a bug that the [shield] skill has no cooldown time issue

Fixed a bug that the passive effect of [Shredding Bite] didn't take effect

Fixed a bug that the passive skills of the [refining puppet] are not fully take effects

Fixed a bug that the [Mana Overflow] skill is always displayed as 0 in description

Fixed a bug that previously [Dread Claw] could not grab the enemy and cause damage and stun effect when using it

Fixed a bug that no damage was done to the enemy in the range and cause grabbed effect when using [Physical Libertaion]

Optimized [Assimilation & Devour] cast animation

Optimized around 100+ translation issues

Feedback or encounter any issues when playing the game, just a click into our Discord channels or fill in this bug report form for submission. We will quickly look into and try fixing them in future updates!

Thank you all!