Update 1.4 With More Personalization And Improvements

Welcome to Let's Puzzle 1.4

Dear puzzle enthusiasts, with this update Let's Puzzle undergoes many changes that make the game more stable, faster and easier to personalize.

So let's go over the new features and improvements:

New features:

You can now set your own backgrounds, which will be attached to the front of the already existing backgrounds

There is now more choice of puzzle sizes to allow easier puzzles as well

Improvements:

Puzzles are now loaded via multithreading, so loading times are significantly reduced

Menus are now much more relaxed to navigate with the help of new animations

Performance when navigating through menus has been significantly improved

Bugfixes:

Fixed a bug that caused parts to be moved for other players even though they were no longer in the hand of the main player

Fixed a bug that reset the lobby settings when closing the lobby for a short time

Fixed a bug that caused all graphics settings to be saved either badly or not at all

And as always,

Thanks for playing my game :)!