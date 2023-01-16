Questing Fix, second try!

Hello all!
Our last patch was not properly configured so some users were unable to download it. We are uploading the patch again with a few more fixes! 🙂Among them... MacOS users should be able to launch the game! Finally!
Here is what you will find in the latest patch:
- You no longer lose your pet at the start of the game. This time for real! We found an ugly bug related to using mouse instead of keyboard/gamepad when selecting your pet :(
- A bug with making mead is fixed
- Action UI not disappearing when you are no longer near an item is fixed
- The " A Magical Remedy" quest is fixed
- Interacting with items and NPCs you are not near is potentially fixed
- Quality items can now be used in converters and recipes
- Eternal Ember quest bug is fixed
- Sealife Compendium room art is fixed so the room does not turn black anymore
- Eloria Compendium Quest bug is fixed and can be completed
- Library Quest can be completed
- All artifacts can now be found and donated
- Crafting tables can be placed in storage sheds
- The "A Journey to the Mine" quest is fixed
- The "Don't Shoot the Messenger" Quest fixed
Thank you to everyone helping us catch bugs and add additional polish to the game!
Have a wonderful week,
the Blue Oak Bridge Team 💙
