Blue Oak Bridge update for 16 January 2023

Questing Fix, second try!

Build 10333689

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello all!

Our last patch was not properly configured so some users were unable to download it. We are uploading the patch again with a few more fixes! 🙂Among them... MacOS users should be able to launch the game! Finally!

Here is what you will find in the latest patch:

  • You no longer lose your pet at the start of the game. This time for real! We found an ugly bug related to using mouse instead of keyboard/gamepad when selecting your pet :(
  • A bug with making mead is fixed
  • Action UI not disappearing when you are no longer near an item is fixed
  • The " A Magical Remedy" quest is fixed
  • Interacting with items and NPCs you are not near is potentially fixed
  • Quality items can now be used in converters and recipes
  • Eternal Ember quest bug is fixed
  • Sealife Compendium room art is fixed so the room does not turn black anymore
  • Eloria Compendium Quest bug is fixed and can be completed
  • Library Quest can be completed
  • All artifacts can now be found and donated
  • Crafting tables can be placed in storage sheds
  • The "A Journey to the Mine" quest is fixed
  • The "Don't Shoot the Messenger" Quest fixed

Thank you to everyone helping us catch bugs and add additional polish to the game!

Have a wonderful week,
the Blue Oak Bridge Team 💙

