Scheduled custom transactions

New Commands

cronjob, provide

cronjob: You can schedule jobs with the cronjob command. Jobs that can be scheduled are predefined methods for the bliss speech recognizer's in the help and guide page. No job can be scheduled other than these jobs. The cronjob executes the valid jobs according to the specified repeat parameter. Repeat parameters are #minute and #hourly. Jobs scheduled with a cronjob are written to the /etc/crontab file and performed when the time comes. The performed job is rescheduled according to the repeat parameter until it is removed.

provide: Provide command allows you to make API requests within the game. With the Provide command, file deletion, download and upload operations can also be performed. For file operations, the action after the api call must be specified as a parameter.

Automatic API Calls

Automatic API calls are made automatically when the game starts in line with the valid API call files in the api folder under the Documents directory. If automatic API call process is desired to be used, api folder should be created under the Documents directory and the call files should be located there. This process is manual. The system does not undertake this operation. The maximum number of auto api calls is 5. If there are more than this number of files in the directory, only the first 5 files are considered. If a valid API call occurs, the relevant interface button in the accessibility panel becomes active. Api call files make requests to the corresponding call on the first line. The file should contain the corresponding json properties in the continuation. Depth is limited to 3 for json properties. If the json property points to an image file, the image is downloaded by adding the [IMAGE] attribute to the beginning of the relevant line in the api call file. Detailed information can be accessed from within the game.

Additional

Recovery system was reactivated as optional.

Color adjustments can be made for the particle effect on the game start screen and the video on the menu interface.