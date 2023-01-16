 Skip to content

Cat Dimension update for 16 January 2023

Cat Dimension - Bug Fixes V4

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Work on damage issues once you had max defense (instead of decreasing, increased health), work on knockdown and keys
  • bat modification => increased attack progression for the RPG system

