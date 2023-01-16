Release Notes #41 (Version: 1.0.8416.23153)

New Functionality:
- When disbanding a ground or air unit, you can now optionally move the troops, tanks, and aircraft to your replacement pools, instead of recovering resources and manpower.
Changes:
- Streamlined the animation on the Game Over Screen replay.
- Changed background image on Game Over Screen.
Bug Fixes:
- Disbanding units did not return the correct amount of metal to the resource pool.
- Bomb load for rockets was higher than intended. Value was for whole unit of 10 rockets instead of per rocket. Rockets caused more damage than intended.
- Rocket range was not being computed correctly. Targets should now be correctly identified and should be reachable by the rockets.
Changed files in this update