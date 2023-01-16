 Skip to content

Destiny of the World update for 16 January 2023

Release Notes #41 (Version: 1.0.8416.23153)

Last edited by Wendy

New Functionality:

  • When disbanding a ground or air unit, you can now optionally move the troops, tanks, and aircraft to your replacement pools, instead of recovering resources and manpower.

Changes:

  • Streamlined the animation on the Game Over Screen replay.
  • Changed background image on Game Over Screen.

Bug Fixes:

  • Disbanding units did not return the correct amount of metal to the resource pool.
  • Bomb load for rockets was higher than intended. Value was for whole unit of 10 rockets instead of per rocket. Rockets caused more damage than intended.
  • Rocket range was not being computed correctly. Targets should now be correctly identified and should be reachable by the rockets.

