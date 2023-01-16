 Skip to content

Chrysalis Playtest update for 16 January 2023

Alpha 4.1 Playtest Release

· Last edited by Wendy

We have finally added achievements, as well as some fun new Major Blessings for each Chrysalis. There have been some substantial balancing tweaks for the early game, so please feel free to offer feedback about your experience with the changes.

Here are the patch notes for Alpha 4.1:

  • Added Achievements
  • Chrysalises must be unlocked now (by getting certain Achievements)
  • Added all new Major Blessings for each Chrysalis - these apply directly to the player
  • 3 Sylva and 3 Anima now spawn at the beginning of the 1st level
  • Homes will now spawn a new friendly creature if all of its previous spawns are killed
  • Bruiser attacks now stun and do more damage, but have a wind-up time, making them avoidable
  • Earthvein now increases the percentage of max Health healed by Blood of Gaea to 80%
  • Minor bug fixes and UI refinements

