Screaming Loaf update for 16 January 2023

Tutorial, thumb sticks, volume, bug fixes.

16 January 2023

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • A tutorial level has been added at the start of the game.
  • Game controller's thumb sticks can now be used for movement.
  • A volume option is now available on the settings menu.
  • A few small bugs are fixed.

