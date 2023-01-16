- A tutorial level has been added at the start of the game.
- Game controller's thumb sticks can now be used for movement.
- A volume option is now available on the settings menu.
- A few small bugs are fixed.
Screaming Loaf update for 16 January 2023
Tutorial, thumb sticks, volume, bug fixes.
