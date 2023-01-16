Update 1.9

1.9 Major Update:
6 New Branching Pathways including:
- Mushroom Temple
- New Tokyo
- The Ice Slide
- Soda Level (Grape and Kiwi)
- Rainbow Road
- New Eye Branch Variation
3 new Steam Achievements
- Soda (try both Sodas)
- New Tokyo (Enter New Tokyo)
- Arcade (Beat the Arcade Mini Game)
Addition Updates:
- Eye branch variation to replace one of the bot branches
- More of the lights change color in the start level
- Changes to the backrooms level
- Removed jump scare in the elevator
- Bug Fixes
