The Indigo Parallel update for 16 January 2023

Update 1.9

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

1.9 Major Update:

6 New Branching Pathways including:

  • Mushroom Temple
  • New Tokyo
  • The Ice Slide
  • Soda Level (Grape and Kiwi)
  • Rainbow Road
  • New Eye Branch Variation

3 new Steam Achievements

  • Soda (try both Sodas)
  • New Tokyo (Enter New Tokyo)
  • Arcade (Beat the Arcade Mini Game)

Addition Updates:

  • Eye branch variation to replace one of the bot branches
  • More of the lights change color in the start level
  • Changes to the backrooms level
  • Removed jump scare in the elevator
  • Bug Fixes

