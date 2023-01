Share · View all patches · Build 10333562 · Last edited 16 January 2023 – 17:52:14 UTC by Wendy

Hi. I’m pleased to announce a major update to Land of the Mage Lords. This update features a new level called “The Pirate King,” which includes a new boss and new enemy troops.

There is a new achievement for this level.

This update includes a new spell: Illusionary Soldier.

The following bugs have been fixed: