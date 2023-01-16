- Adding skill to grid
- Refreshing recruiting points after season flip
- Fix for preferred games
- Fix for punt return stat display
- Fix crash in publish in certain stages
- Added hometown to roster
- Added standings to select new coach screen
- Added class/year filter to recruiting
- Fix for transfer trait display
- Fix for duplicate coaches or invalid coach hiring
Draft Day Sports: College Football 2023 update for 16 January 2023
Version 7.0.8
Patchnotes via Steam Community
