Draft Day Sports: College Football 2023 update for 16 January 2023

Version 7.0.8

Build 10333541

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Adding skill to grid
  • Refreshing recruiting points after season flip
  • Fix for preferred games
  • Fix for punt return stat display
  • Fix crash in publish in certain stages
  • Added hometown to roster
  • Added standings to select new coach screen
  • Added class/year filter to recruiting
  • Fix for transfer trait display
  • Fix for duplicate coaches or invalid coach hiring

