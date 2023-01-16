 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Anna VS the A.I.maze update for 16 January 2023

Bug fix for start scene

Share · View all patches · Build 10333496 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

There was a bug if you clicked too fast in the opening scene the game wouldn't continue unless you went to menu and started over. It was brought to my attention yesterday, hopefully it is fixed. Also some minor graphics and sound changes

Changed files in this update

Depot 1957861
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link