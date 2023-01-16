Heya another little patch!

Hello! So there was a bug that opened discord instead of my game when launching it in steam so if i am correct this patch should fix that. Also added some new visuals and changed little gameplay things.
- Added new Discord rich presence system
- Added new trail system to character
- Changed level info fonts
- Changed games graphics profile from very low to high (Tell me if this make the game lag)
- Jungle level 2 chainsaw trap size made smaller and added couple indicators where to go
- Changed every keys particles temporarily to a different look
Enjoy. :)
Changed files in this update