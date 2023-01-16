Heya another little patch!

Hello! So there was a bug that opened discord instead of my game when launching it in steam so if i am correct this patch should fix that. Also added some new visuals and changed little gameplay things.

Added new Discord rich presence system

Added new trail system to character

Changed level info fonts

Changed games graphics profile from very low to high (Tell me if this make the game lag)

Jungle level 2 chainsaw trap size made smaller and added couple indicators where to go

Changed every keys particles temporarily to a different look

Enjoy. :)