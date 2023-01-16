 Skip to content

Midnight Dash update for 16 January 2023

Heya another little patch!

Last edited by Wendy

Hello! So there was a bug that opened discord instead of my game when launching it in steam so if i am correct this patch should fix that. Also added some new visuals and changed little gameplay things.

  • Added new Discord rich presence system
  • Added new trail system to character
  • Changed level info fonts
  • Changed games graphics profile from very low to high (Tell me if this make the game lag)
  • Jungle level 2 chainsaw trap size made smaller and added couple indicators where to go
  • Changed every keys particles temporarily to a different look

Enjoy. :)

