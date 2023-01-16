Minor Update v0.0.0.20230116

What's New

Bug fix: selecting "return to main menu" and then "new game" was causing weird behaviors

Minor content update: made it more obvious that the platform above the first key can be passed through

Minor content update: added minor decoration details and few enemies to the area underneath the starting area so they're not so bare bones.

That's it for this one. Just a tiny update to make sure things are in good shape for streamers to show it off next week. Thank you!