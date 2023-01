Share · View all patches · Build 10333344 · Last edited 16 January 2023 – 17:19:42 UTC by Wendy

[ + ] Sprinting system

[ + ] Character movement animations are now smooth

[ ! ] Fixed screwdriver related issues

[ ! ] You can no longer get on the top of the car using Car Jack

[ ~ ] With the addition of sprint system, the ghost speed has been slightly increased