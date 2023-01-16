Share · View all patches · Build 10333262 · Last edited 16 January 2023 – 16:52:03 UTC by Wendy

Another quick hotfix, mainly for LoD/Hades, Needler, and a matchmaking fix for new players.

Lord of Death & Hades (fixed)

• Fixed some cases where Lord of Death/Hades would receive more mana than intended from summoned unit kills. Hopefully fixed for real this time (TM).

Needler (nerf)

• Attack speed: 2.13 → 2.06

Balance Watchlist*:

• Dread Knight, Ocean Templar

Currently collecting data and feedback for changes in a future patch.

Other Fixes

• Classic: Matchmaking: Fixed a bug where new players were being placed in more unfair matches than intended

• Classic: Lag: Fixed some issues of recent server lag

Localization

• Updated translations