Another quick hotfix, mainly for LoD/Hades, Needler, and a matchmaking fix for new players.
Lord of Death & Hades (fixed)
• Fixed some cases where Lord of Death/Hades would receive more mana than intended from summoned unit kills. Hopefully fixed for real this time (TM).
Needler (nerf)
• Attack speed: 2.13 → 2.06
Balance Watchlist*:
• Dread Knight, Ocean Templar
Currently collecting data and feedback for changes in a future patch.
Other Fixes
• Classic: Matchmaking: Fixed a bug where new players were being placed in more unfair matches than intended
• Classic: Lag: Fixed some issues of recent server lag
Localization
• Updated translations
Changed files in this update