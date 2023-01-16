 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Legion TD 2 update for 16 January 2023

v10.00.5

Share · View all patches · Build 10333262 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Another quick hotfix, mainly for LoD/Hades, Needler, and a matchmaking fix for new players.

Lord of Death & Hades (fixed)
• Fixed some cases where Lord of Death/Hades would receive more mana than intended from summoned unit kills. Hopefully fixed for real this time (TM).

Needler (nerf)
• Attack speed: 2.13 → 2.06

Balance Watchlist*:
• Dread Knight, Ocean Templar
Currently collecting data and feedback for changes in a future patch.

Other Fixes
• Classic: Matchmaking: Fixed a bug where new players were being placed in more unfair matches than intended
• Classic: Lag: Fixed some issues of recent server lag

Localization
• Updated translations

Changed files in this update

Legion TD 2 Alpha Win64 Depot 469606
  • Loading history…
Legion TD 2 Alpha OSX_Both Depot 469608
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link