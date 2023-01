It's been a while since my last update. I apologize. There were a few bugs, and I certainly attempted to fix them here.

Guess issues were fixed. Help was upgraded slightly. Achievements are now enabled again. Unity has been Upgraded.

I'll be writing a tutorial and moving the game to a 'released' state rather than 'Early Access'. I had extensive QA from a kind soul, and so caught a wide array of things I didn't recognize were broken in the first place.