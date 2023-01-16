Patch 1.0.4

Hello Gatewalkers!

We have just launched a new Patch. Thanks to your feedback and insight we made a lot of changes. Of course it is not the end - we will work hard to ensure you have the best gaming experience possible 😎

We would like to thank you all for your support and kind words. We are also taking your opinion to our hearts and every idea is discussed internally. Thank you for being with us, Gatewalkers! 😊

⚙️ Here is a list of fixes ⚙️

Fixed a bug where Legendary Cores were not unlocking with progress. They are all now available for crafting from the start of the game.

Fixed the mountain mushrooms issue in the floating rocks biome (they were not spawning before).

Fixed incorrect Knight's Boots T4 damage bonus from 34% to 3.4%.

Fixed incorrect Guardians Helmet T4 damage bonus from 34% to 3.4%.

Fixed the issue when resist debuff would not work properly for a fully charged void effect.

Fixed issue when coop combos have not been correctly executed in some weapons.

Improved the Parasite Hook description, it can be obtained from Tier 5.

Improved the Ice Shard description, it can be obtained from Tier 5.

Fixed Prey Mark not getting off the player when cleansed or killed.

Fixed Exploding Barrel price; selling price is now 100.

Fixed an issue when exiting an expedition to a Guild where the host left the expedition first and then the other players left in groups by voting. Only the host was returning to the Guild, and the rest of the players were stuck on the loading screen.

Fixed an issue where some items could be unlocked in the progress tree earlier than indicated by their position in the tree: Destruction Ring, Diversionist Ring, Dual Daggers T2, Great Hammer T2, Knight's Helmet T6

Fixed a bug where on a non-quest Toxic World T7 treasure detector pointed to a location outside the playable area.

Fixed an error in the description of the "Diversionist's Ring" item. The text now correctly describes the item's special perk.

Fixed a bug where Defender Ring Shock was not providing protection against shock damage.

Fixed a bug where Shock Ring Recipes required a Void crystal fragment and Void Rings required a Shock crystal fragment

Fixed achievement objective description to "revive a friend" from "Be revived.."

Fixed a bug in the Ancient Cape T5 recipe. Now it requires T5 leather instead of T6.

Fixed an issue where an invalid version of the Elder monkey bat would spawn on the Objective T4 and not drop the Elder MonkeyBat Claw T4 item.

Fixed description in Volarian Glossy compound T5, now it correctly indicates where it can be obtained (previously it was Fire T5, now it's Sky Rocks T5)

That’s all for now! Expect new updates soon. We do read your feedback and comments here on Steam (and other social media) but we encourage you to join our welcoming Discord community.

PS. We would like to remind you that after the update you may find it useful to verify the game files to be sure that the game will run smoothly.

Best,

Gatewalkers Dev Team

