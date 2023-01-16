 Skip to content

Black One Blood Brothers update for 16 January 2023

Update 1.40: Night vision

Build 10333009

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Dear operators,

Update 1.40 is online. Choose your color of night vision directly in gameplay option.

Moreover, many improvements were made about gameplay mechanics.

[CHANGELOG]
GAMEPLAY:
**- Add: New interaction on supply drop - Stock up ammunition (Player or AI teammates)

  • Improve: AI teammates will try to eliminate each enemy that shoots at them.**
  • Fix: AI could block against a door and could not reach his destination
  • Fix: AI could shoot at an enemy without being in the correct alignment.
  • Fix: Mission menu doesn't display correctly missing items if lone wolf selected
  • Fix: Supply drop could not reach destination in some instances

MAP EDITOR:

  • Improve: Random rotation Z is enabled if you use foliage
  • Fix: Selection error of spawn type in map editor
  • Fix: Player could not select multiple grass and brush in map editor

RENDERING:
- Add: NVG color option (gameplay menu)

  • Add: Smooth framerate
  • Add: SFX crawling movement
  • Add: New leaning of lying down animations in third-person view
  • Improve: Impact of the recoil when shooting with a scope
  • Improve: Dark effect of night vision is different between first and third person view
  • Fix: Some NVG errors in third-person view
  • Fix: Camera shaking of ADS after firearm blocked
  • Fix: Hotkey always visible on weapon stance with quick orders if character is unarmed
  • Fix: Undesirable assets in "The compound"

