Update 1.40: Night vision

Dear operators,
Update 1.40 is online. Choose your color of night vision directly in gameplay option.
Moreover, many improvements were made about gameplay mechanics.
[CHANGELOG]
GAMEPLAY:
**- Add: New interaction on supply drop - Stock up ammunition (Player or AI teammates)
- Improve: AI teammates will try to eliminate each enemy that shoots at them.**
- Fix: AI could block against a door and could not reach his destination
- Fix: AI could shoot at an enemy without being in the correct alignment.
- Fix: Mission menu doesn't display correctly missing items if lone wolf selected
- Fix: Supply drop could not reach destination in some instances
MAP EDITOR:
- Improve: Random rotation Z is enabled if you use foliage
- Fix: Selection error of spawn type in map editor
- Fix: Player could not select multiple grass and brush in map editor
RENDERING:
- Add: NVG color option (gameplay menu)
- Add: Smooth framerate
- Add: SFX crawling movement
- Add: New leaning of lying down animations in third-person view
- Improve: Impact of the recoil when shooting with a scope
- Improve: Dark effect of night vision is different between first and third person view
- Fix: Some NVG errors in third-person view
- Fix: Camera shaking of ADS after firearm blocked
- Fix: Hotkey always visible on weapon stance with quick orders if character is unarmed
- Fix: Undesirable assets in "The compound"
Changed files in this update