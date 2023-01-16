0.81f Update

1.Fix the damage number flash issue caused by enemy pool

2.Adjust exp curve to make it more hard to level up

3.As bonus of exp curve, now level active skill bonus extra 5% damage when level up

4.Decrease the enemy's resistance of infinite mode

5.Used library now will mark as grey in map

6.Improved performance, it should has 10~15 fps improvemnt(as the second step our optimization plan)

Hint: we are oversing the effect of exp curve and active skill extra damage bonus, we are sorry if you meet unbalanced value issue

For multiplayer game players, please ensure the same version with your friend otherwise it will not able to play together

And if you are metting crash issue, please try to restart steam & game first, if crash still hapen please leave comments under here