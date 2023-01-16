PHAGEBORN January Competition

Dear Denizens of Issilith!

We teased at the end of last year about having a little something planned for you all. We are excited to announce the PHAGEBORN: Online Card Game Competition!

A bit about the competition:

Starting today and over the next month, we’ll be looking for the best of the best! By that, we mean the most amount of game wins, and we’ll be measuring this every week and totaling them together at the end of the competition to determine the winner.

We will only be counting wins against other players and not AI!

We’ll also be involving some amazing Twitch streamers and their communities to play against and along with you, these streams will be between Friday - Sunday every week for the duration of the competition. We recommend playing at these times as well to ensure you get some amazing matches! We’ll post a full list of streamers soon so you can check them out before the streams start. We'll also be posting updates on all of our social media so be sure to give them a follow so you don’t miss anything.

In order to get your matches to count towards your total please take and submit screenshots of your wins and send them to competitions@jetpackcollective.games each Monday during the competition. Last submission on the 20th of February 2023.

Event Time Frame: January 16th 2023 - 20th February 2023

Onto the important stuff!

PRIZES

£75GBP AMAZON Voucher

£30GBP AMAZON Voucher for 2nd Place

£15GBP AMAZON Voucher for 3rd Place

3 Month Premium Battle Pass access (1st, 2nd and 3rd place)

HOW TO ENTER

Fill out the google form here, and make sure you have the most recent version of PHAGEBORN: Online Card Game installed. Play every Friday-Sunday, and get as many wins as you can against other players!

RULES:

Only wins vs real players count

Submit screenshots of game wins (by every Monday each week) to competitions@jetpackcollective.games

Total number of wins are tallied up over 4 weeks

Full Terms & Conditions are available here.

So, are you ready to become a legend of Issilith?

Come join the [Discord](discord.gg/WKHXBWM) today!

Yours truly,

PHAGEBORN Team