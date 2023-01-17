O2Jam Online is now released!

The long wait is over!!

O2Jam Online is now available to download on Steam and VFUN!

Play now and have fun in the plethora of songs which features 3/4/5/7 keys in different difficulty!

According to the official statistics, the total number of accounts participated in the "Wish List and Pre-Registration Event" has exceeded 50,000 before the opening date. According to the rules of the event, we will issue 50 songs valid for 7 days to all participating accounts, thank you for your support.

Song Rewards:



In addition, we have prepared a variety of events, and we look forward to your participation and challenges. You can visit the official website of O2Jam Online or click here for details of the events.

Download now and receive free songs~!