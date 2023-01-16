- Now when you try to exit the game, a confirmation dialog will pop up to avoid mistake.
- Fixed some errors in the save data.
- Fixed the issues that the Soul Heart in the Darkness Remains
- Fixed the issue that the HP amount of each Feather stone is wrong.
- Fixed the issue that the game still keeps slowing down when exiting to the main menu while the boss is roaring.
- Fixed the issue that the falling stone ball in Crystal Hill is not destroyed after hitting the player.
- Optimized the lighting effect generated by the hit effect of the Light Impact.
- Optimized some scene art.
微光之镜 Glimmer in Mirror update for 16 January 2023
Update Log 2023.01.16 (v0.6.10.0010)
Patchnotes via Steam Community
