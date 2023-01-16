 Skip to content

微光之镜 Glimmer in Mirror update for 16 January 2023

Update Log 2023.01.16 (v0.6.10.0010)

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Now when you try to exit the game, a confirmation dialog will pop up to avoid mistake.
  • Fixed some errors in the save data.
  • Fixed the issues that the Soul Heart in the Darkness Remains
  • Fixed the issue that the HP amount of each Feather stone is wrong.
  • Fixed the issue that the game still keeps slowing down when exiting to the main menu while the boss is roaring.
  • Fixed the issue that the falling stone ball in Crystal Hill is not destroyed after hitting the player.
  • Optimized the lighting effect generated by the hit effect of the Light Impact.
  • Optimized some scene art.

Changed files in this update

Depot 1035761
