Confabulation update for 16 January 2023

Patch 1.0.6

Share · View all patches · Build 10332776 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Changes:

  • If you have the lighter during the power outage, it will automatically be used as a light source.
  • The lighter will now have multiple spawn locations.
  • Object changes will now occur slightly less frequently.
  • Symbol door puzzle will now deactivate automatically if all 4 symbols are incorrect.
  • Added a few new changeable objects and scary events.

Bug Fixes:

  • Should no longer be able to clip through the wall and fall out of bounds while in the red hallway.

