Patch 1.0.6

Changes:
- If you have the lighter during the power outage, it will automatically be used as a light source.
- The lighter will now have multiple spawn locations.
- Object changes will now occur slightly less frequently.
- Symbol door puzzle will now deactivate automatically if all 4 symbols are incorrect.
- Added a few new changeable objects and scary events.
Bug Fixes:
- Should no longer be able to clip through the wall and fall out of bounds while in the red hallway.
Changed files in this update