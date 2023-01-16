Release Notes - TT_Unstable Version 1.4.24.1

Find out how to switch from the TerraTech main branch to the TT_Unstable Beta branch here:
New Blocks:
- Eastern Dragon Head
- Eastern Dragon Body
- Eastern Dragon Leg
- Eastern Dragon Tail
- Sky Lantern
- Celebratory Fireworks Launcher
New Blocks (R&D Only):
- Beam Sensor
- Toggle
- Button
- Signal Delay
- Logic AND
- Logic OR
- Logic NOT
- Red Wire
- Green Wire
- Blue Wire
- Signal Transmitter
- Signal Receiver
- Actuating Gate
- White Pixel
- Platform Anchor
Bug Fixes:
- Fixed a sound issue that occurred when selling resources.
- Fixed an issue with modded blocks not showing the correct block description.
Known Issues:
- Alternate RR skin does not include circuit textures
- Logic Gates don't keep their state when loaded in by Snapshot.
- Highlight is missing from Hubl's tech purchase terminal
- Reticule Research Actuating Gate has no sound effects, making its movement seem unnatural.
- Some wheels do not function on Hawkeye fort blocks and Reticule Research platforms/ramps.
- Circuit Wires don't flash when damaged.
Localisation update:
Translations have been updated for our Thai and Ukrainian friends.
Many thanks to the TT Translator team, in particular recent translations from:
- Bebiezaza
- SemperAnte
Changed depots in tt_unstable branch