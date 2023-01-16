 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

TerraTech update for 16 January 2023

Release Notes - TT_Unstable Version 1.4.24.1

Share · View all patches · Build 10332615 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Find out how to switch from the TerraTech main branch to the TT_Unstable Beta branch here:

New Blocks:
  • Eastern Dragon Head
  • Eastern Dragon Body
  • Eastern Dragon Leg
  • Eastern Dragon Tail
  • Sky Lantern
  • Celebratory Fireworks Launcher
New Blocks (R&D Only):
  • Beam Sensor
  • Toggle
  • Button
  • Signal Delay
  • Logic AND
  • Logic OR
  • Logic NOT
  • Red Wire
  • Green Wire
  • Blue Wire
  • Signal Transmitter
  • Signal Receiver
  • Actuating Gate
  • White Pixel
  • Platform Anchor
Bug Fixes:
  • Fixed a sound issue that occurred when selling resources.
  • Fixed an issue with modded blocks not showing the correct block description.
Known Issues:
  • Alternate RR skin does not include circuit textures
  • Logic Gates don't keep their state when loaded in by Snapshot.
  • Highlight is missing from Hubl's tech purchase terminal
  • Reticule Research Actuating Gate has no sound effects, making its movement seem unnatural.
  • Some wheels do not function on Hawkeye fort blocks and Reticule Research platforms/ramps.
  • Circuit Wires don't flash when damaged.
Localisation update:

Translations have been updated for our Thai and Ukrainian friends.

Many thanks to the TT Translator team, in particular recent translations from:

  • Bebiezaza
  • SemperAnte

Changed depots in tt_unstable branch

View more data in app history for build 10332615
TerraTech Win64 Depot 285926
TerraTech Linux64 Depot 285935
TerraTech MacOS64 Depot 331931
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link