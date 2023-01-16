Release Notes - TT_Unstable Version 1.4.24.1

Share · View all patches · Build 10332615 · Last edited 16 January 2023 – 15:19:04 UTC by Wendy

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Find out how to switch from the TerraTech main branch to the TT_Unstable Beta branch here:

New Blocks:

Eastern Dragon Head

Eastern Dragon Body

Eastern Dragon Leg

Eastern Dragon Tail

Sky Lantern

Celebratory Fireworks Launcher

New Blocks (R&D Only):

Beam Sensor

Toggle

Button

Signal Delay

Logic AND

Logic OR

Logic NOT

Red Wire

Green Wire

Blue Wire

Signal Transmitter

Signal Receiver

Actuating Gate

White Pixel

Platform Anchor

Bug Fixes:

Fixed a sound issue that occurred when selling resources.

Fixed an issue with modded blocks not showing the correct block description.

Known Issues:

Alternate RR skin does not include circuit textures

Logic Gates don't keep their state when loaded in by Snapshot.

Highlight is missing from Hubl's tech purchase terminal

Reticule Research Actuating Gate has no sound effects, making its movement seem unnatural.

Some wheels do not function on Hawkeye fort blocks and Reticule Research platforms/ramps.

Circuit Wires don't flash when damaged.

Translations have been updated for our Thai and Ukrainian friends.

Many thanks to the TT Translator team, in particular recent translations from: