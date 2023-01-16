- Adds new coatings to the shop
- Adds daily credits reward to the shop
- Adds Vice-chief status to clans
- Online matchmaking improvements
- Bug fixes and other improvements
Spartan Firefight update for 16 January 2023
Update 3.48
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Spartan Firefight Content Depot 1493531
