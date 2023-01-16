 Skip to content

Spartan Firefight update for 16 January 2023

Update 3.48

Share · View all patches · Build 10332561 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Adds new coatings to the shop
  • Adds daily credits reward to the shop
  • Adds Vice-chief status to clans
  • Online matchmaking improvements
  • Bug fixes and other improvements

Changed files in this update

Spartan Firefight Content Depot 1493531
