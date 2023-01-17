Unmatched: Digital Edition update 0.5.7 is here!

[Feature] Profanity checks for chat, room names, and user names have been added. Let's keep it PG-friendly. :)

[Feature] Invisible Man and Jekyll & Hyde have been added to the rulebook.

[Feature] When your hero stands alone on the battlefield the maneuver action will automatically choose this hero to move - no need for an additional click!

[Fix] Issue causing the combat to be reminded after playing Medusa's Secon Shot card has been fixed.

[Fix] Time limit issues in online games have been fixed. No more taking your opponent's time in their turn!

That's all for now! Stay tuned for the release plan that we are about to prepare with Restoration Games! If you are curious about what changed from the start of Early Access please read our last announcement where we described in detail the all major changes!

https://store.steampowered.com/news/app/1677980/view/3524658636202201209

What's more - Early Access players will get a special set of skins for free so don't wait! Get Unmatched: Digital Edition now! :D

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1677980/Unmatched_Digital_Edition/