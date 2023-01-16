- fixes and improvements to the UI system
- bugfix related to the duplication of troops
- changes to gold and peasant management, each troop can carry gold now
- possibility to immediately recruit Militia in exchange for a certain amount of city population
- changes to the system of surrounding units, only small units can be surrounded. A unit becomes surrounded when there are enemies on two opposite, adjacent fields. A larger number of enemies does not increase the effect.
- change in the way experience is distributed after winning a battle - all units receive the same amount of experience points, depending on the strength of the defeated army
Clash II update for 16 January 2023
Update Notes For 16 Jan
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update