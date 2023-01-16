 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Clash II update for 16 January 2023

Update Notes For 16 Jan

Share · View all patches · Build 10332502 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • fixes and improvements to the UI system
  • bugfix related to the duplication of troops
  • changes to gold and peasant management, each troop can carry gold now
  • possibility to immediately recruit Militia in exchange for a certain amount of city population
  • changes to the system of surrounding units, only small units can be surrounded. A unit becomes surrounded when there are enemies on two opposite, adjacent fields. A larger number of enemies does not increase the effect.
  • change in the way experience is distributed after winning a battle - all units receive the same amount of experience points, depending on the strength of the defeated army

Changed files in this update

Depot 1347761
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link