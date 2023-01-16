Hot Fix & Balancing Patch

A new hotfix has been released with the following changes:
- Fix drones not exploding properly
- Fix focus loss on game over screen when exiting focus
Reported by Hempuli
- Fix buying items that are out of stock still reducing scrap count
Reported by Gwyn
- Fix switching language while in-game not switching out default interactions
Reported by elimik31
- Fix corrupted monitor names leading to a crash when opening the options
Reported by charlieb
- Fix a rare crash due to degenerate bvh leading to a stack overflow
Reported by pfox
- Fix a rare crash related to trigger volumes still being active for inactive quests
Reported by pfox
- Fix a minor mistake in the German translation leading to a crash
Reported by irgendnkerl
- Ensure the Zelah entourage also trigger Zelah when attacked
Reported by DwarfWoot
- Improve iframe grace timing, preventing you from being stun locked and insta-killed
- Improve visual feedback when executing a successful dodge
- Reduce damage dealt by drones
- Reduce stun-lockability of rogues and wraw
- Reduce lag time on attack moves
Changed files in this update