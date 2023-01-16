 Skip to content

Kandria update for 16 January 2023

Hot Fix & Balancing Patch

Kandria update for 16 January 2023

Patchnotes via Steam Community

A new hotfix has been released with the following changes:

  • Fix drones not exploding properly
  • Fix focus loss on game over screen when exiting focus
    Reported by Hempuli
  • Fix buying items that are out of stock still reducing scrap count
    Reported by Gwyn
  • Fix switching language while in-game not switching out default interactions
    Reported by elimik31
  • Fix corrupted monitor names leading to a crash when opening the options
    Reported by charlieb
  • Fix a rare crash due to degenerate bvh leading to a stack overflow
    Reported by pfox
  • Fix a rare crash related to trigger volumes still being active for inactive quests
    Reported by pfox
  • Fix a minor mistake in the German translation leading to a crash
    Reported by irgendnkerl
  • Ensure the Zelah entourage also trigger Zelah when attacked
    Reported by DwarfWoot
  • Improve iframe grace timing, preventing you from being stun locked and insta-killed
  • Improve visual feedback when executing a successful dodge
  • Reduce damage dealt by drones
  • Reduce stun-lockability of rogues and wraw
  • Reduce lag time on attack moves

