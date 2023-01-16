MAJOR GAME UPDATE

We are super excited for this patch to launch as it is the start of the new era for Fangs! Thank you for your continued support throughout early access—it truly means a lot to us that y'all have been committed to assisting us in helping make Fangs the best experience for all. While the game is still in development and some areas may be unstable and subject to change, we hope you enjoy a first look at what the future holds for Fangs. Continue reading to learn more!

WHAT'S NEW

This patch is content-packed! If you are looking for a detailed breakdown of the new features and improvement efforts, please check out our Letter From the Directors article. To highlight the main points, here’s a quick breakdown of what’s in store:

⬥ Improvements to the game’s _Performance _and Stability.



⬥ Revision to the game’s projectile speed, VFX updates to _Somnia _and Rose, alongside ongoing improvements to the game’s Visual Impact and Game Feel.

⬥ No more channeling: _Shards _are now destructible and grant energy, a temporary damage buff, and are able to revive all dead teammates.

⬦Shard spawning VFX indicator added to help players understand when the shard will spawn

⬥ _Health _and _Energy _are now items players can pick up on the map without slowing down the action.

⬦Energy pack charges your ultimate ability

⬦Health and Energy spawning VFX indicator added to help players understand when health and energy packs will spawn

⬥ Updated Career, Hero Select, and Missions screens, making them quicker and easier to navigate.

⬥ Revamped and streamlined _Augment _system with Build Presets and Custom Build loadouts.

⬥ New Team Base system: heal back at the spawn area while remaining protected by an energy blast that will smite opponents who dare to approach.

⬥ New Leaver Penalty and Voice Chat systems.

⬥ Revised _Tutorial _and improved new user experience.

⬥ Upgraded Visuals: _Crownwatch _becomes the first map to have its presentation reworked with new grass and lighting. Brutus has a new and improved look aswell that aligns with our game’s art direction goals.

⬥ New Server Regions: Asia (North East), Asia (South East), and Australia.

⬥ New Language Options: Japanese, Korean, Turkish, and Vietnamese.

⬥ Condensed Artifact and Boon list.

⬦The following Boons are staying: Sight, Purity, Spite, Mutate, Rush, Duty, Burden, Rejuvenate. All other Boons have been removed.

⬦The following Artifacts are staying: Healthcharm, Anointed Sprites, Crushtooth, Wing Rush, Greathelm, Battleprism, Vanquisher, Aegisbreaker. All other Artifacts have been removed.

BALANCE CHANGES

Note: Many Heroes had their cast times, projectile, and dash speeds reworked. You can view a spreadsheet with the changes here.



⬥ Emberburst (LMB): Projectile speed increased

⬥ Soul Flicker (Space): Dash Speed increased



⬥ Cleave (LMB):

⬦ Damage: 40 → 50

⬦ CD: 0.3s → 0.15s

⬥ Shackle Drag (E): Damage: 40 → 60

AUGMENTS

⬥ Bloodhelm (Space): Damage 150% → 100%

⬥ Chain Flail (E):

⬦ Damage: 80 → 40

⬦ Projectile speed increased



⬥ Shardbark Carapace (Passive): Armor Gain: 50 → 40

⬥ Vicious Lunge (Space): Damage: 70 → 60

⬥ Boulder Toss (E):

⬦ Damage: 60 → 50

⬦ Projectile speed increased

AUGMENTS

⬥ Sageborn Claws (LMB): Max HP gain per hit: 2 → 1.5

⬥ Branchwood Heart (LMB): Max HP Bonus Damage: 0.834% → 0.7%

⬥ Branch Squire (Passive): This Augment was removed

⬥ Angerstone Talons (Shift): Bonus Damage: 50 → 30

⬥ Craterthorns (E): Damage: 75 → 40

⬥ Uprooters (Space): Additional knock-up duration: 0.6s → 0.4s



⬥ Shield Toss (RMB): Projectile speed increased

AUGMENTS

⬥ Rocket Boots (Space): Bonus range greatly decreased



⬥ Base Stats: Health: 650 → 700

⬥ Swift Strike (LMB): Damage: 45 → 50

⬥ Spear Throw (E): Projectile speed increased

⬥ Hiari Smash (Shift):

⬦ Damage: 50 → 80

⬦ Cooldown: 13s → 12s

AUGMENTS

⬥ Fifi’s Little Helper (Passive): Damage increase on takedown: 5% → 2%

⬥ Warmother’s Glaive (RMB): Damage bugfix: 20 → 10

⬥ Earthbreaker Pommel (Shift): Damage: +125 → +40

⬥ Dreadborn Artifact (Shift): Damage bonus: 15% → 10%



⬥ Base Stats: Health: 650 → 700

⬥ Wraith Slash (LMB): Damage: 50 → 55

⬥ Withering Blade (RMB): Projectile speed increased

⬥ Assassin’s Chains (Shift): Projectile speed increased

AUGMENTS

⬥ Daggersling Gauntlets (Shift): Range: 30% → 15%



⬥ Frostwalker (Passive): Unstoppable effect no longer removes Frostwalker stacks

⬥ Shattershot (E):

⬦ Damage: 60 → 80

⬦ Projectile speed increased

⬦ Collision radius decreased

⬥ Polar Pull (Shift): Projectile speed increased

⬥ Blizzard (R): Tap cast instead of hold to cast

AUGMENTS

⬥ Ice Fang Staff (E): Bonus damage: 60 → 20

⬥ Rejuvenating Assistant (Space): Reduces Vital Freeze cooldown instead of increasing healing



⬥ Storm Shot (LMB): Projectile speed increased

⬥ Flashbolt (RMB): Projectile speed increased

⬥ Volt Dash (Space):

⬦ Projectile speed increased

AUGMENTS

⬥ Pinpoint Spotter (RMB): Bonus damage: 125% → 75%

⬥ Opportunist’s Goggles (E): Bonus damage: 60 → 50

⬥ Farseek: +100% → 75% Range | +40% Speed → +5% Speed



⬥ Sword Sling (LMB): Projectile speed lowered

⬥ Edge Flurry (RMB): Projectile speed increased

⬥ Demonic Union (R): Projectile Speed increased

AUGMENTS

⬥ Klaive’s Puzzlebox (Space): Damage: 100 → 50



⬥ Glade Slash (LMB): Cooldown: 0.3s → 0.15s

⬥ Dourling Dive (Space): Damage: 50 → 75

⬥ Nature’s Fury (R):

⬦ Minimum damage: 115 → 150

⬦ Maximum damage: 300 → 350

AUGMENTS

⬥ Swordglade Rune (Space):

⬦ Bonus damage: 50 → 25

⬦ Armor shred: 20 → 15

⬥ Sylverin (R):

⬦ Bonus damage: 50 → 75

⬦ Reduced range: 50% -> 35%



⬥ Ancient Knowledge (Passive): Reworked - Does not grant CDR to abilities anymore. You will refresh your passive 3 seconds after you cast an empowered ability.

⬥ Dream Shot (LMB):

⬦ Cast Impairment: 0% → 25% movement speed

⬦ Projectile speed lowered

⬥ Night Blast (RMB):

⬦ Damage: 90 → 75

⬦ Empowered bonus damage: 55 → 40

⬦ Cooldown: 6s → 4s

⬦ Projectile speed increased

⬥ Delirium (Shift): Cooldown: 15s → 12s

⬥ Fleeting Fancy (Space):

⬦ Movespeed increased to 50% for 1.5s, fading to 20% over the duration

⬦ The empowered version increases the duration by 0.75s. This cannot consume Ancient Knowledge (Passive)

⬥ Allure (E):

⬦ Damage 125 → 80

⬦ Cooldown: 10s → 7s

⬦ Projectile speed increased

AUGMENTS

⬥ Healing Sands (RMB): Heal 75 → 60

⬥ Annihilator Tome (Shift):

⬦ Duration: 5s → 3s

⬦ Armor shred 10 → 6

⬥ Lifesnatcher Lantern (Space): This Augment was removed

⬥ Knowledge is Power (Passive): This Augment was removed

⬥ Soulmine (Passive): Max HP damage 10% → 5%



⬥ Nourishing Feathers (Passive): Projectile speed increased

⬥ Wing Dive (Space): Knock up: 1.2s → 1s

⬥ Slap! (LMB): Damage (Wings & Feathers): 40 → 45

AUGMENTS

⬥ Owlshooter (Passive):

⬦ Range: 75% → 25%

⬦ Speed: 35% → 5%

⬦ Bonus Damage 200% → 125%

⬥ Volatile Treasure (Passive): Damage: 60 → 45

⬥ Beakdusters (RMB): Bleed damage: 10% → 5%

⬥ Hammer of Bonking (Space): Fixed a bug where the Stun was applied twice

⬥ Slam Cape (RMB): Slow Duration 3s → 1.5s

⬥ Vital Anklet (Passive): Ally bonus healing: 20% → 15%



⬥ Brim (LMB): Projectile speed lowered

⬥ Blight (RMB): Projectile speed lowered

⬥ Fan the Hammers (Shift): Projectile speed lowered

⬥ Lambaster (E): Projectile speed increased

AUGMENTS

⬥ Champer Imps (E): This Augment was removed



⬥ Lion Claw (LMB):

⬦ Damage: 35/45/55 → 35/40/45

⬦ Cooldown: 0.2s → 0.1s

⬥ Divine Comet (E): Projectile speed increased

⬥ Spirit Rush (Space): Damage: 40 → 60

AUGMENTS

⬥ Paupers Prayer (LMB):

⬦ Ability refund on hit 1.2s → 1s

⬦ Slow duration: 1.75s → 1s

⬥ Essence Trap (Space):

⬦ Range: 55% → 25%

⬦ Cooldown reduction: 4s → 3s

⬥ Battle Greaves (Space): Bonus damage: 50 → 15

⬥ Warding Incense (RMB): Shield/Heal Ratio: 80% → 65%



⬥ Witch Ball (LMB):

⬦ Projectile speed lowered

⬦ Boo will now shoot projectiles when you shoot them

⬥ Duoblast (Space): Projectile speed increased

⬥ Shield of Hope (RMB): Projectile speed increased

➤ Kit Changes: Zoey & Boo's Passive, Space, and Ultimate were reworked to feel more responsive during gameplay:

⬦ Catch Latch (Passive): Now makes Boo have an aura, healing allies for 20 HP/sec (Boo no longer attaches to the player)

⬦ Duoblast (Space): Still shoots a projectile, while also sending Boo to where you aim your cursor (Boo no longer shoots a projectile)

⬦ Feline Attraction (R): Now aims at where your cursor is located instead of requiring the player to position Boo. Additionally, any allies in the AOE (area-of-effect) will be healed for 200 HP

ARTIFACTS

⬥ Crushtooth: Damage: 150 → 125

PRICING CHANGES (HEROES)

Since the removal of Shards to redeem Augments, we wanted to adjust the prices for unlocking Heroes based on their gameplay difficulty. Our goal is to make easy-to-play Heroes quickly accessible at the start of your Fangs journey, while difficult ones will be unlocked at an increased cost. You can see the price changes in this spreadsheet.

NEW STICKERS AND MORE

Hidden Leaf Games is an international studio with developers from across the globe! The team wanted to celebrate this diversity and our global community by rolling out in-game items that resonate with players from several countries. We are starting with Brazil—grab Stickers, Icon, and _Banner _inspired by Brazilian memes and culture for FREE! Keep your eyes peeled for future batches of free in-game rewards as a small token of our appreciation for our players. ♥

Again, we would like to thank everyone who has played or is interested in playing Fangs during its early access period! Our community continues to surprise and inspire us with their knowledge, memes, and insightful comments about our game—if you have accompanied our development journey so far, you know how much of our players' input goes into each new update.

Make sure to join our Discord server and follow us on Twitter to join the conversation if you haven’t already!

See you in game,

The Hidden Leaf Games Team